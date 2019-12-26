Global  

On Christmas, Kanye West releases new album 'Jesus Is Born'

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 26 (ANI): American rapper Kanye West on Christmas dropped his new album called 'Jesus is Born.'
'Jesus is Born,' the Christmas album Kanye West promised, is actually here

It's a Christmas miracle – "Jesus is Born," the album Kanye West promised two months ago is here.
Drake Addresses Relationships with Pusha-T & Kanye West in New Interview Released on Christmas

A new, in-depth interview with Drake was released on Christmas Day and it’s basically a full-length movie with a run-time of 141 minutes! In the Rap Radar...
