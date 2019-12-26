Manish Thakur RT @republic: Martin Scorsese's daughter Francesca trolls him with this 'Marvel-ous' gift on Christmas https://t.co/quodWMiEOv 45 seconds ago Republic Martin Scorsese's daughter Francesca trolls him with this 'Marvel-ous' gift on Christmas https://t.co/quodWMiEOv 2 minutes ago Homeòpata Sincer RT @Independent: Martin Scorsese's daughter trolls her dad by wrapping his Christmas present in Marvel paper https://t.co/faOYnTvoTS 13 minutes ago Cristina González RT @DEADLINE: Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Trolls Him With Marvel-Themed Christmas Wrapping Paper https://t.co/SuuoB4JtZu https://t.co/jq2D9y… 25 minutes ago Somsirsa Chatterjee Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Pulls a Marvel-themed Christmas Prank on Him https://t.co/9fhJZmqbke https://t.co/NDEG9iCkvE 25 minutes ago AceShowbiz Martin Scorsese's Daughter Has His Christmas Present Wrapped in Marvel Paper After Criticism https://t.co/88eSrQiZxJ https://t.co/COn5dfQ2AH 36 minutes ago Dwayne Walton Martin Scorsese's Daughter Trolls Her Dad by Wrapping His Christmas Gifts in Marvel Paper https://t.co/nFWghwYDCi 44 minutes ago WION #MartinScorsese's daughter ensured that the filmmaker would remember what all went by in 2019 https://t.co/wYZGeMYDgP 44 minutes ago