Martin Scorsese's Daughter Has His Christmas Present Wrapped in Marvel Paper After Criticism

AceShowbiz Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Taking a playful jab at her filmmaker dad, Francesca Scorsese shares on Instagram Stories a photo of the present which is wrapped in paper bearing the Hulk, Iron Man and Captain America.
