Salman's Dabangg 3 enters the 100 crore club

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Salman Khan's masala entertainer 'Dabangg 3' is back on the track as it earned Rs 15.50 crore on its first Wednesday to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club. The third instalment of the cop franchise saw a massive drop in its collection after a stunning first weekend.
