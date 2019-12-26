Global  

NBA Star Anthony Davis Falls on Kevin Hart's Lap During Christmas Match

AceShowbiz Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
In addition to enjoying some time watching a basketball player, Kevin spends the holiday by getting all dressed up to bring surprises for fans at a screening of his new movie, 'Jumanji: The Next Level'.
Basketball: NBA stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James fall into comedian Kevin Hart's lap for Christmas

Comedian Kevin Hart got much more than he bargained for while attending a Christmas Day NBA game.Hart was sitting courtside at the LA Lakers versus LA Clippers...
New Zealand Herald

