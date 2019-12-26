Global  

Karen Gillan Shines A Light On Scotland's Suicide Rate In 'A Book Of' Feature

Thursday, 26 December 2019
Karen Gillan is opening up about an important organization that is near and dear to her heart in her feature with A Book Of magazine. The 32-year-old Jumanji star shined a light on Mikey’s Line, which will benefit from the sales of her feature. Mikey’s Line is the largest suicide prevention hotline in Scotland. “It’s [...]
