Netizens go crazy over AbRam's cool pics

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Christmas just got merrier as mom Gauri Khan shared some super-cool pictures of son AbRam today early in the day. As soon as the pictures were shared, social media users bombarded Gauri's post with comments. While some compared his swag with his father Shah Rukh Khan, some tagged him as the next superstar.
