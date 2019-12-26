Global  

Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn, ex of Norwegian princess, a suicide, manager says

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family who was one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Wednesday, his manager said. He was 47.
