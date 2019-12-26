Drake Officially Takes Out Toronto’s “Chair Girl” From His WAR Video: “Certain People We Don’t Condone”

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

OVO Sound boss Drake doesn’t want the Internet’s smoke. The hip-hop star has made an unprecedented editing move hours after putting out his new “War” video. Following social media backlash, Drizzy took out controversial public figure “Chair Girl” after she made an unexpected cameo in the visual. Canadian rapper Drake ended the year with a controversial move […]



