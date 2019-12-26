Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Drake Officially Takes Out Toronto’s “Chair Girl” From His WAR Video: “Certain People We Don’t Condone”

SOHH Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Drake Officially Takes Out Toronto’s “Chair Girl” From His WAR Video: “Certain People We Don’t Condone”OVO Sound boss Drake doesn’t want the Internet’s smoke. The hip-hop star has made an unprecedented editing move hours after putting out his new “War” video. Following social media backlash, Drizzy took out controversial public figure “Chair Girl” after she made an unexpected cameo in the visual. Canadian rapper Drake ended the year with a controversial move […]

The post Drake Officially Takes Out Toronto’s “Chair Girl” From His WAR Video: “Certain People We Don’t Condone” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Girl Loses Control While Playing VR Game And Almost Falls From Chair [Video]Girl Loses Control While Playing VR Game And Almost Falls From Chair

This girl was playing a video game while wearing virtual reality glasses. Suddenly, she started screaming and was about to fall from her chair when one of her colleagues pushed her leg down and held..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:17Published

Father-to-be squats down to become 'human chair' for pregnant wife in Chinese hospital [Video]Father-to-be squats down to become 'human chair' for pregnant wife in Chinese hospital

A father-to-be was captured squatting down to become a "human chair" for his pregnant wife to rest upon in a hospital in southern China. The heartwarming video, shot in the city of Deyang in Sichuan..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Drake music video rerelease removes 'chair girl' appearance

A new version of Drake's latest music video has been rereleased, removing the brief appearance of a woman who pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life after...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CTV NewsAceShowbiz

‘Chair girl’ appears to make cameo in Drake’s new music video

The 19-year-old woman who threw a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony over a busy highway earlier this year appears to make a one-second cameo in...
CP24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BlueDia90183261

♿BlueDiamond💎 RT @sohh: Drake Officially Takes Out Toronto's "Chair Girl" From His WAR Video: "Certain People We Don't Condone" #ChairGirl #Drake https:… 1 hour ago

sohh

SOHH Drake Officially Takes Out Toronto's "Chair Girl" From His WAR Video: "Certain People We Don't Condone" #ChairGirl… https://t.co/HjgknKaick 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.