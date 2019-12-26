Global  

Raveena, Farah, Bharti booked for hurting Christian sentiments

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019
Chandigarh, Dec 26 (IANS) Punjab Police have booked actress Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community on a TV show, an official said on Thursday.
