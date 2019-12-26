Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson spend their first Christmas together

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 26 (ANI): American singer Miley Cyrus and Australian musician Cody Simpson spent their first Christmas together as a couple with her family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: Cody Simpson won't be spending Christmas with his family

Cody Simpson won't be spending Christmas with his family 00:56

 Cody Simpson's sister has revealed he won't be spending Christmas in Australia with his family this year.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song [Video]Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song

Miley Cyrus has marked the first anniversary of her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth by releasing a new song about her most miserable Christmas.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:54Published

Cody Simpson Spotted With Playboy Model In New York As Miley Posts Sad Tweets [Video]Cody Simpson Spotted With Playboy Model In New York As Miley Posts Sad Tweets

Cody Simpson Spotted With Playboy Model In New York As Miley Posts Sad Tweets

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Are Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Forming a Band?

From Bonnie and Clyde to...Bandit and Bardot? Speculation is heating up that Miley Cyrus may have a new musical project in the works with...
Billboard.com

'Cats' Movie Released with Major Mistake!

You have to see the photo circulating showing off this major movie mistake from Cats – TMZ Are Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson still together? – Just Jared Jr...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.