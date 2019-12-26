Global  

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' rakes in 35 million dollars on Christmas

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 26 (ANI): The Christmas day brought bags full of goodies for JJ Abrahams directed 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' which smashed US box office with 35 million dollars Christmas collection.
News video: "Rise Of Skywalker" Earns Less That Predecessor

"Rise Of Skywalker" Earns Less That Predecessor 00:34

 &quot;Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker&quot; earned an estimated $176 million at the domestic box office this weekend.

