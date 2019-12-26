Global  

Good Newwz stars reveal their New Year plans

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 December 2019
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Good Newwz’ is all set to hit the theatres this week and the film has already started receiving an overwhelming response from the audiences.
News video: Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Good Newwz' wishes his fans Merry Christmas

Akshay Kumar shares new poster of 'Good Newwz' wishes his fans Merry Christmas 00:46

 Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday shared the new poster of his upcoming film 'Good Newwz' on Instagram.

Recent related news from verified sources

'Good Newwz' off to a good start at box office

With 2019 coming to an end, Akshay Kumar is returning on the silver screen once again for the fourth time this year with his film 'Good Newwz'. The film which...
IndiaTimes

Akshay shares a new poster of 'Good Newwz'

As we are moving an inch closer to year-ender, let's finish it on a high note. The last big release 'Good Newwz' of 2019 starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood LifeSify

