Allee Willis, one of the music industry’s most colorful figures and a musician whose eclectic credits as a writer and co-writer included Earth, Wind & Fire’s... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.com •USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
Lindsey❤️ RT @TMZ: 'Friends' Theme Song Writer Allee Willis Dead at 72 https://t.co/V56nnPENIH 2 minutes ago
Monsieur RT @CBSNews: Allee Willis, writer of the "Friends" theme song, has died at 72 https://t.co/itGV1AcNal https://t.co/SDAaxB3WF9 13 minutes ago
Clicky Sound https://t.co/pMuq5cR0pp No one told you life was going to be this way... Allee Willis--best known for writing the… https://t.co/IWJ6KohFKr 16 minutes ago
Ana Hernandez RT @enews: Friends Theme Song Writer Allee Willis Dead at 72 https://t.co/6jYMO2I57d 20 minutes ago
E-Radio.US#e_RadioUS Friends Theme Song Writer Allee Willis Dead at 72 https://t.co/Il1bVIeCBe https://t.co/tXZxDQyfh2 22 minutes ago