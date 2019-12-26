Global  

Friends Theme Song Writer Allee Willis Dead at 72

E! Online Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
No one told you life was going to be this way... Allee Willis--best known for writing the Friends theme song "I'll Be There For You" and Earth Wind & Fire's...
News video: Songwriter Allee Willis who wrote 'Friends' theme song dies at age 72

Songwriter Allee Willis who wrote 'Friends' theme song dies at age 72

 "Rest In Boogie Wonderland Nov 10,1947-December 24, 2019," Fenton captioned a photo of Willis on her Instagram page.

Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis [Video]Music World Mourns Death Of Songwriter Allee Willis

Allee Willis, who wrote the iconic theme song to the TV show “Friends” and co-wrote the Earth, Wind & Fire classics “September” and “Boogie Wonderland,” died on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles..

Friends theme song writer Allee Willis dead at 72

Allee Willis, a Detroit-born writer whose musical works included The Color Purple on Broadway as well as the theme song from the TV show Friends, and Earth, Wind...
CBC.ca Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.comSifySeattle TimesBillboard.comUpworthy

Allee Willis, ‘Friends’ Theme and ‘September’ Songwriter, Dies at 72

Allee Willis, one of the music industry’s most colorful figures and a musician whose eclectic credits as a writer and co-writer included Earth, Wind & Fire’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

