Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Christmas in Canada away from royal family: report

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Christmas together across the pond this year.
News video: Harry and Meghan in 2019

Harry and Meghan in 2019 01:57

 Here is a look at some of the key moments for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2019.

The Queen Shares Photo of Sussex Family in Christmas Video [Video]The Queen Shares Photo of Sussex Family in Christmas Video

The Queen gave some love to her grandson Prince Harry during the Queen’s speech on Christmas day. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:53Published

The Queen and the Royal Family spend Christmas together [Video]The Queen and the Royal Family spend Christmas together

The Queen and members of the Royal family spend Christmas in Sandringham. Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice walked behind Queen Elizabeth who arrived via car. Report..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:00Published


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release Christmas card with baby Archie

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pictured on a Christmas card with their baby son Archie.
The Argus

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Christmas Card Was Photographed by Meghan's Actress Friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a special photographer snap their super cute holiday card! The electronic card was photographed by Meghan‘s actress friend...
Just Jared

