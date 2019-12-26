Global  

Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn dies at 47

Sify Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 26 (ANI): American actor Kevin Spacey's accuser Ari Behn, who was the ex-husband of Norwegian Princess Martha Louise, has committed suicide.
Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn, ex of Norwegian princess, a suicide, manager says

Ari Behn, a former member of Norway’s royal family who was one of Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault accusers, died by suicide on Wednesday, his manager said. He...
FOXNews.com

Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn Dead At 47

The world has lost another great. Ari Behn, who accused disgraced actor Kevin Spacey of groping him, has passed away at the age of 47. The author and ex husband...
E! Online

