Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Noah Baumbach On Leaning On Wife Greta Gerwig for Advice: 'She's In There From The Very Beginning'

Just Jared Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are featured in The Hollywood Reporter‘s roundtable interview with top directors together! The directors and real-life couple open up about the benefits of leaning on each other for advice while developing their films. “It’s beyond advice. She’s in there from the very beginning,” Noah, director of Marriage Story, told THR. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: THR Roundtables - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Little Women' is a Part of Greta Gerwig:

'Little Women' is a Part of Greta Gerwig: "They Felt Like My Memories" | Director Roundtable 05:00

 Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Fernando Meirelles, Lulu Wang and Todd Phillips joined for the annual director roundtable.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Marriage Story' Director Noah Baumbach: 'I Like to Feel at Home on a Set' | Director Roundtable [Video]'Marriage Story' Director Noah Baumbach: "I Like to Feel at Home on a Set" | Director Roundtable

Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Fernando Meirelles, Lulu Wang and Todd Phillips joined for the annual director roundtable.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 05:27Published

Greta Gerwig Talks Timothee Chalamet's Hair [Video]Greta Gerwig Talks Timothee Chalamet's Hair

Director Greta Gerwig says filming outdoors with Timothee Chalamet's hair didn't affect the film's continuity because she borrows techniques from the French New Wave cinema where continuity is not of..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:08Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.