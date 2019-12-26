Noah Baumbach On Leaning On Wife Greta Gerwig for Advice: 'She's In There From The Very Beginning'
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are featured in The Hollywood Reporter‘s roundtable interview with top directors together! The directors and real-life couple open up about the benefits of leaning on each other for advice while developing their films. “It’s beyond advice. She’s in there from the very beginning,” Noah, director of Marriage Story, told THR. [...]
