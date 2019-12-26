Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt 'flirtatious at times' following Christmas party: report

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Are things heating up between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt again?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston invites ex-husband Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow to holiday party [Video]Jennifer Aniston invites ex-husband Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow to holiday party

Jennifer Aniston really got into the holiday spirit by reportedly throwing a star-studded party attended by ex-husband Brad Pitt and his former fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow!

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Have 'Real Bond' Following Reunion

Even though the road there isn't easy, the famous stars are slowly working on their relationship as Brad is even among the guests at Jen's 50th birthday bash and...
AceShowbiz

Are Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston back together? Here's what we know

Brad Pitt recently attended the pre-Christmas party of Jennifer Aniston and there they made it official about their reunion, claim reports
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Lainey GossipSifyAceShowbiz

Tweets about this

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Relationship Status Revealed After Reuniting At Her Holiday Party… https://t.co/nsPa0idOA0 2 minutes ago

quenchedhes

𝚢𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚒 yo I never knew brad pitt cheated on jennifer aniston and left her for angelina- 3 minutes ago

MSN

MSN How Brad and Jen's relationship has evolved since their divorce https://t.co/nYtVJmyUZg 6 minutes ago

timworld4

timworld How Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Relationship Has Evolved Since Their 2005 Divorce https://t.co/K8T8SCghJB https://t.co/vLOBTh3G3o 10 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Aniston Brad Pitt’s Relationship Status With Jennifer Aniston Revealed – Hollywood Life https://t.co/jx6P6i… 12 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Gossip #Aniston Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Going Public With Romance At The Golden Globes? https://t.co/HtrBqwdcUt 13 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Aniston Brad Pitt’s Relationship Status With Jennifer Aniston Revealed – Hollywood Life https://t.co/jx6P6iA7xz 15 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston’s Relationship Status Revealed After Reuniting At Her Holiday Party… https://t.co/w07qLMQDZ2 15 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.