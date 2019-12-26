Global  

Lindsey Vonn Proposes to Fiancé P.K. Subban on Christmas

E! Online Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Lindsey Vonn celebrated Christmas with another proposal! Months after getting engaged to her longtime love P.K. Subban, the Olympian revealed that she popped the question on Wednesday and...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Trending: Lindsey Vonn

Trending: Lindsey Vonn 00:37

 Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn proposed to her boyfriend, pro-hockey player P.K. Subban, on Christmas Day. He said 'Yes!'

Recent related news from verified sources

Lindsey Vonn proposes to P.K. Subban: 'Men should get engagement rings too'

Lindsey Vonn proposed to P.K. Subban on Christmas Day, explaining her belief that men should also be the recipient of engagement rings.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS 2Seattle TimesDaily Star

Lindsey Vonn & P.K. Subban Are Engaged Again After She Proposes to Him!

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and pro hockey player P.K. Subban got engaged over the summer…but now they are celebrating all over again! The 35-year-old Olympian...
Just Jared Also reported by •Seattle TimesDaily Star

Tweets about this

M_goblueglenn

🎄 RT @13abc: "Men should get engagement rings too..." LADIES, would you propose to your man? https://t.co/RKB22Mil9u 13 minutes ago

TVMCCA

Terry McCarty Lindsey Vonn Proposes to Fiancé P.K. Subban on Christmas: 'Can't Wait to Marry You Babe' https://t.co/u75kGLXNEl via @people 20 minutes ago

IsThatBigD

D-Ludd RT @people: Lindsey Vonn Proposes to Fiancé P.K. Subban on Christmas: 'Can't Wait to Marry You Babe' https://t.co/qz3AdrUhRl 26 minutes ago

asnv2

Villa Azarmehr Lindsey Vonn proposes to fiancé P.K. Subban https://t.co/2K6rWgG0MX 32 minutes ago

BGOR14

Bruce RT @kron4news: Lindsey Vonn popped the question to her hockey star fiance P.K. Subban - and he said yes! https://t.co/pJl4qIRmnf 37 minutes ago

JeanMax_Jr

Max I don't know who these people are, but congrats! "Lindsey Vonn proposes to fiancé P.K. Subban" https://t.co/OauoGD8Bs1 38 minutes ago

wis10

WIS News 10 "Men should get engagement rings too..." LADIES, would you propose to your man? https://t.co/W1lbDpDJrj 40 minutes ago

CassiusLife_

CASSIUS Former Olympic skier Linsey Vonn put a ring on her king. Vonn announced via her Instagram account that she re-propo… https://t.co/w35adkXX3q 46 minutes ago

