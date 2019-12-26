Global  

PIL filed against 'Good Newwz to seek a stay

IndiaTimes Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Good Newwz’ is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow. The film has been receiving rave reviews from media but amidst all this, the film has hit a roadblock before the release.
