Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee -- four influential new-age filmmakers of Bollywood with very different styles of filmmaking -- have come together all over again, to create the anthology horror film, "Ghost Stories". This is their third collaboration after "Bombay Talkies" and "Lust Stories".