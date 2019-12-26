Global  

Jared Leto Posts a Hot Shirtless Photo for Christmas!

Thursday, 26 December 2019
It’s Christmas time – especially for Jared Leto fans! Fans of the 48-year-old Suicide Squad actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman found the hot star posing shirtless, wearing a Santa Claus hat, on Christmas day (December 25) on his Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto “Merry Xmas and happy holidays [...]
