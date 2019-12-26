Jared Leto Posts a Hot Shirtless Photo for Christmas!

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

It’s Christmas time – especially for Jared Leto fans! Fans of the 48-year-old Suicide Squad actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman found the hot star posing shirtless, wearing a Santa Claus hat, on Christmas day (December 25) on his Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto “Merry Xmas and happy holidays [...] 👓 View full article

