Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kanye West Drops New Album 'Jesus Is Born'

Clash Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
It's with the Sunday Service Choir...

*Kanye West* has released new album 'Jesus Is Born'.

Well, it is Christmas...

The hip-hop icon ends 2019 with more new material, following 'Jesus Is King' with a brand new gospel album.

Executive produced by Kanye West, 'Jesus Is Born' features the Sunday Service Choir and it born from his regular live outings.

Tune in below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Justin Bieber Announces New Album And A 2020 Tour

Justin Bieber Announces New Album And A 2020 Tour 00:33

 Justin Bieber just gave his fans the best holiday gift! New music, a tour, and a docuseries. According to CNN, the 25-year-old superstar announced his new projects on Christmas Eve. The singer teased his new untitled new album, along with the single, "Yummy," which drops on January 3. "I feel like...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Drops Yet Another 'Sunday Service' Album [Video]Kanye West Drops Yet Another 'Sunday Service' Album

Kanye West dropped his tenth studio album, "Jesus is Born," on Christmas Day, just two months after his first "Sunday Service" release. West topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid hip-hop artists this..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Justin Bieber Announces New Album and Tour [Video]Justin Bieber Announces New Album and Tour

justin bieber album tour documentary new song hiatus music

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kanye West releases new album ‘Jesus Is Born’

Kanye West releases new album ‘Jesus Is Born’Rapper Kanye West has dropped a new album as a Christmas gift to his fans. Titled “Jesus Is Born”, the LP features 19 tracks, including a cover of West’s...
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.comSOHHJust Jared

Jesus is Born: Is Kanye West going to release a new album today?

Rapper claimed his second album in the space of a few months would be released on Christmas Day
Independent


Tweets about this

gabrielmahia

Gabriel Mahia Kanye West drops ‘Jesus Is Born’ album on Christmas https://t.co/DARhBtLbHm 16 minutes ago

fox4kc

FOX4 News Kanye West is back at it.​ https://t.co/AhBf6CTDdK 16 minutes ago

RStarpup38

Julie R RT @iHeartRadio: Kanye West fans were gifted the arrival of his ninth studio album on Christmas Day. 👏 https://t.co/eGtJtusHrr 24 minutes ago

AutumnalBaby

Jesus Anguiano RT @ReneeCarrollAZ: Kanye West Drops New Album on Christmas Day: 'Sunday Service: Jesus is Born' https://t.co/DTiWiRzd1v My favorite song… 29 minutes ago

Jmiller_0980

Jennifer Miller RT @CBNNews: Kanye West Drops New Album on Christmas Day: 'Sunday Service: Jesus is Born' https://t.co/ytGYoqcDy8 30 minutes ago

Hosi_km

Hosi Khosa RT @Complex: Kanye West drops Sunday Service album 'Jesus Is Born.' https://t.co/QVfkzNw26X https://t.co/TWwCfN9M0L 35 minutes ago

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia Kanye West Drops Second Gospel Album https://t.co/5mGQlkxbZA 37 minutes ago

lynnemiles01

Lynn RT @PageSix: Kanye West dropped a Sunday Service album on Christmas Day https://t.co/CXYQXI6nlR https://t.co/9xamJYVmyR 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.