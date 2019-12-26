Kanye West Drops New Album 'Jesus Is Born'

Thursday, 26 December 2019 () It's with the Sunday Service Choir...
*Kanye West* has released new album 'Jesus Is Born'.
Well, it is Christmas...
The hip-hop icon ends 2019 with more new material, following 'Jesus Is King' with a brand new gospel album.
Executive produced by Kanye West, 'Jesus Is Born' features the Sunday Service Choir and it born from his regular live outings.
Tune in below.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Justin Bieber just gave his fans the best holiday gift! New music, a tour, and a docuseries. According to CNN, the 25-year-old superstar announced his new projects on Christmas Eve. The singer teased his new untitled new album, along with the single, "Yummy," which drops on January 3. "I feel like...
Kanye West dropped his tenth studio album, "Jesus is Born," on Christmas Day, just two months after his first "Sunday Service" release. West topped Forbes' list of the highest-paid hip-hop artists this..
Rapper Kanye West has dropped a new album as a Christmas gift to his fans. Titled “Jesus Is Born”, the LP features 19 tracks, including a cover of West’s... WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com •SOHH •Just Jared