'Star Wars' Dominates Christmas Day Box Office

Just Jared Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Christmas Day is always a big day at the movie theater box offices and this year was no exception. The numbers are coming in and it looks like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker dominated with a little over $32 million brought in on Wednesday. Jumanji: The Next Level brought in $12.5 million on Christmas [...]
News video: 'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $35-Million On Christmas

'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $35-Million On Christmas 00:30

 J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is winning the Christmas Day box office. According to THR Early Estimates the film earned $35 million. That's the second best showing of all time behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens $49.3 million. Rise of Skywalker is on pace to win the holiday weekend...

