Video of Princess Charlotte Showing Off Her Curtsy Goes Viral!

Just Jared Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Princess Charlotte, 4, made her debut at the annual royal Christmas Walk on Wednesday (December 25) alongside her older brother Prince George, 6, and a video of her performing her royal curtsy is going viral! The video was captured by the BBC and shows Duchess Kate Middleton holding hands with Princess Charlotte as the Queen [...]
News video: Princess Charlotte receives roses for Christmas day at Sandringham, Norfolk

Princess Charlotte receives roses for Christmas day at Sandringham, Norfolk 00:44

 Princess Charlotte of Cambridge receives roses for Christmas in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Wednesday (December 25). Princess Charlotte and Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, greet the crowd for Christmas when a young boy offers them white roses. Princess Charlotte gracefully...

