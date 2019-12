Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 34 minutes ago )

Mariah Carey is having a fun-filled family Christmas! The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer spent her holiday with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, their 8-year-old twin children Moroccan and Monroe, and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in Aspen, Col. Mariah shared lots of fun snaps from their holiday adventures on her Instagram, including adorable [...] 👓 View full article