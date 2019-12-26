Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

NYU Professor Jay Rosen Tears Chuck Todd for Just Now Realizing Republicans Lie for Trump

Mediaite Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
New York University Journalism Professor Jay Rosen tore the flesh from Chuck Todd's bones over an interview in which Todd confessed repeatedly to being "naive" about Republican "misinformation" in the era of President Donald Trump. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBC's Chuck Todd talks to TODAY'S TMJ4's Charles Benson [Video]NBC's Chuck Todd talks to TODAY'S TMJ4's Charles Benson

NBC's Chuck Todd talks to TODAY'S TMJ4's Charles Benson about impeachment and other issues on Capitol Hill.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:25Published

'No reason' witnesses can't testify on impeachment: Sen. Schumer [Video]'No reason' witnesses can't testify on impeachment: Sen. Schumer

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Monday said his Republican colleagues have "no reason" to keep four witnesses from testifying in Trump impeachment proceedings "unless the president has..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Impeachment: McConnell Not Ruling Out Calling Witnesses

Trump Impeachment: McConnell Not Ruling Out Calling WitnessesWashington: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that Republicans “haven’t ruled out” calling witnesses in the upcoming impeachment trial to...
WorldNews

Chuck Schumer: Mitch McConnell provides no defense for Donald Trump

Democratic leader Chuck Schumer rebutted the top Senate Republican on Thursday after he denounced the House impeachment of President Donald Trump as "most...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.