Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Vanessa Hudgens Teases New Album & Clothing Line Coming in 2020!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
It sounds like 2020 is going to be a big year for Vanessa Hudgens. During a recent Instagram Live Q&A with fans, the 31-year-old actress/singer teased a few big things she has coming next year. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens First up – a holiday album! Vanessa said that she is [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Hudgens was 'traumatised' by naked photo leak [Video]Vanessa Hudgens was 'traumatised' by naked photo leak

Actress Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about the scandal surrounding her 2007 naked photo leak, revealing she was traumatised by the drama.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

The Knight Before Christmas VS The Princess Switch [Video]The Knight Before Christmas VS The Princess Switch

The Knight Before Christmas vs. The Princess Switch, it’s a battle of the Vanessa Hudgens holiday rom-coms!

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Hudgens Lights Up The New Year In Scotland

Vanessa Hudgens ended her year in Scotland with her mom Gina! The 31-year-old actress documented her trip with lots of selfies and photos on Instagram. The...
Just Jared Jr

Vanessa Hudgens Is Soarin' and Flyin' Into 2020 With Dream Winter Getaway

Vanessa Hudgens can't stop and won't stop living her best life. Before saying goodbye to 2019 and hello to a brand-new decade, the actress was able to get away...
E! Online


Tweets about this

SamanthaGilmo12

Samantha Gilmore RT @justjaredjr: Vanessa Hudgens is teasing her upcoming projects! https://t.co/5P6aE1zjWP 5 days ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin Vanessa Hudgens Teases New Album & Clothing Line Coming in 2020! It sounds like 2020 is going to be a big year fo… https://t.co/iaCFusORNl 5 days ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Vanessa Hudgens Teases New Album & Clothing Line Coming in 2020! https://t.co/ZAaCUGE6Hb via @JustJaredJr 5 days ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Vanessa Hudgens Teases New Album & Clothing Line Coming in 2020! https://t.co/0AzPCNzVxC via @JustJaredJr 5 days ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Vanessa Hudgens is teasing her upcoming projects! https://t.co/5P6aE1zjWP 6 days ago

InStyleWoman

In Style Woman OMGVanessa Hudgens Teases A Brand New Christmas Album And Clothing Line https://t.co/PnVew34gVZ 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.