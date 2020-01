Bhangra Paa Le team interacts with real-life Bhangra dancers in Chandigarh Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Bhangra Paa Le team is on the promotional spree as the lead cast Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon along with director Sneha Taurani are on the promotional visit to Chandigarh the Bhangra Paa Le team interacted with the real bhangra club from Chandigarh named 'Chandigarh Bhangra Club'.



