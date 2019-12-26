Global  

Martin Scorsese's daughter trolls him with Marvel wrapping paper

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Martin Scorsese's daughter trolls him with Marvel wrapping paperHollywood maestro Martin Scorsese has faced flak from many new-generation viewers over his critical comments about the Marvel superhero movies, and now even his teenage daughter has playfully trolled him!

The filmmaker's 19-year-old daughter Francesca took to Instagram to share a photograph of the Marvel-themed wrapping paper...
Martin Scorsese's daughter trolls him with 'Avengers' wrapping paper after Marvel controversy

Martin Scorsese's 20-year-old daughter trolled the director with "Avengers"-themed wrapping paper this Christmas after the director was met backlash.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TMZ.comAceShowbizIndependent

The Irishman: Martin Scorsese says this could be his last film and we are heartbroken

Legendary Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese says his latest film The Irishman could be the last movie he has made. The director made the confession while...
Mid-Day


