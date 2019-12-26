Global  

Kajol and Ajay Devgn dazzle in their Christmas party outfits; see photo

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Bollywood's power couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn took to social media to wish their fans and followers a merry Christmas. The couple looked amazing in their chic Christmas outfits and Kajol took to social media to share a dazzling photo of herself with Ajay and wrote, "Let's just wish everyone a very merry Xmas...
