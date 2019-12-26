Miley Cyrus Celebrates First Christmas With Boyfriend Cody Simpson: See the Sweet Pics

Part of the family! Miley Cyrus celebrated Christmas on Wednesday (Dec. 25) by bringing boyfriend Cody Simpson along for the Cyrus clan's...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song Miley Cyrus has marked the first anniversary of her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth by releasing a new song about her most miserable Christmas. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:54Published 2 days ago Cody Simpson won't be spending Christmas with his family Cody Simpson's sister has revealed he won't be spending Christmas in Australia with his family this year. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:56Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Miley Cyrus Shares Her 'Sad Christmas Song' With Heartfelt Note: Listen Some of the most moving Christmas songs are the slower, somber ones, and Miley Cyrus has now revealed her own worthy addition to that select holiday...

Billboard.com 4 days ago



Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson spend their first Christmas together Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 26 (ANI): American singer Miley Cyrus and Australian musician Cody Simpson spent their first Christmas together as a couple with her...

Sify 8 hours ago





Tweets about this