Damon Dash Is Being Sued for $50 Million for Alleged Sexual Battery

Thursday, 26 December 2019
Damon Dash is sued and being accused of sexual battery. The 48-year-old music mogul is being accused by photographer Monique Bunn in a $50 million federal lawsuit against himself, his fiance Raquel Horn and his entertainment companies, The Blast reported on Thursday (December 26). In the suit, she accuses Damon of sexual assault at his [...]
