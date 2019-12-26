Global  

Canadian Network That Removed Trump From Home Alone 2 Says Edits Were Made Years Before Trump Was Elected

Mediaite Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
No, President Donald Trump was not removed from the Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2 due to censorship, says the outlet which broadcast the holiday classic to viewers north of the border. The removal of Trump’s cameo in the Canadian telecast of the film was called out by numerous right wing commentators, and even Donald […]
