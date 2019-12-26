Global  

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's New $28 Million Malibu Home Will Make Your Heart Race

E! Online Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick have some new real estate that will get your heart racing. According to Variety, Rodgers is reportedly the new owner of a $28 million Malibu mansion,...
News video: Danica Patrick shares festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick shares festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers 00:29

 Danica Patrick is getting into the Christmas spirit with a festive Instagram post featuring Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick cover the serious, the silly for deep dive on her podcast

Life, energy, football, Blizzards and his mustache just a few of the topics that came up when Danica Patrick interviewed Aaron Rodgers on her podcast.
USATODAY.com

Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers Purchase $28 Million Malibu Home

The deal was settled in November, although Patrick and Rodgers have leased the home since the summer of 2019
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

EricRonholm

Eric Ronholm RT @darrenrovell: Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick have reportedly purchased a Malibu estate for $28 million in cash. From Aug. 29 to Dec. 31… 2 minutes ago

nickpaola_17

Paoler RT @TayStern: Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick paid 28 million for their house in cash. Dang. I don’t think I could even pay for my groce… 3 minutes ago

shawn_doe3

Debron James™️ RT @TMZ: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Buy $28 Million Malibu Mansion https://t.co/euHkH3NLa1 5 minutes ago

Garyson51

GARY SZATKOWSKI RT @enews: An ocean view, a guest house, and a pool oh my! You have to see all of the gorgeous photos of Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's… 11 minutes ago

MrDonJackson

Don Jackson Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Buy $28 Million Malibu Mansion https://t.co/rXYxyXOOpX 16 minutes ago

Mo_Holder

SoCal Real Estate RT @TMZ_Sports: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Buy $28 Million Malibu Mansion https://t.co/jUBukoIymp 27 minutes ago

aylmar_swain

Aylmar Swain Gotta admit... this girl sure knows how to land on her feet. https://t.co/Kv0w8zzTwJ 28 minutes ago

Slvgggg

🧠 RT @TMZ: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Buy $28 Million Malibu Mansion https://t.co/mrXS1unUpX 29 minutes ago

