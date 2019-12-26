Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

'Rise of Skywalker' Leads Christmas Day Box Office

AceShowbiz Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The third and final film in the trilogy '*Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker*' tops the chart on holiday, raking in the second biggest Christmas Day box office figures.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $35-Million On Christmas

'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $35-Million On Christmas 00:30

 J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is winning the Christmas Day box office. According to THR Early Estimates the film earned $35 million. That's the second best showing of all time behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens $49.3 million. Rise of Skywalker is on pace to win the holiday weekend...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biggest Surprise Box Office Hits Of 2019 [Video]Biggest Surprise Box Office Hits Of 2019

2019 brought surprise box-office hits. Universal's "Good Boys" showed that comedies can do well at movie theaters. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" dominated the box office. Each John Wick has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $35-Million On Christmas [Video]'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $35-Million On Christmas

J.J. Abrams&apos; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is winning the Christmas Day box office.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Star Wars' Dominates Christmas Day Box Office

Christmas Day is always a big day at the movie theater box offices and this year was no exception. The numbers are coming in and it looks like Star Wars: The...
Just Jared

What next for 'Star Wars' after 'Rise of Skywalker' grand finale?

"The Rise of Skywalker" dominated movie theaters this weekend. But diminishing box office returns, scathing reviews and a plot that wrapped up the space saga's...
Japan Today Also reported by •BBC NewsBillboard.comSifyBusiness InsiderDaily CallerJust JaredFOXNews.combizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.