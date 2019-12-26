Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Miley Cyrus Is 'Relieved' About Divorce Agreement With Liam Hemsworth (Report)

Just Jared Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Miley Cyrus is looking forward to the future after her divorce settlement with Liam Hemsworth. The two settled the details of their divorce earlier in the week, according to reports. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus “Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song

Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song 00:53

 Miley Cyrus has marked the first anniversary of her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth by releasing a new song about her most miserable Christmas.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus pens song for those alone at Christmas [Video]Miley Cyrus pens song for those alone at Christmas

Miley Cyrus has penned a song for those feeling lonely at Christmas, urging them to remember they are "completely made of magic".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published

Miley Cyrus jokes marriage 'won't last' after online proposal [Video]Miley Cyrus jokes marriage 'won't last' after online proposal

Miley Cyrus jokes marriage 'won't last' after online proposal She has seemingly referenced her seven-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth as she responded to a romantic request from magician The Most..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here's How Miley Cyrus Feels About Divorce Agreement With Liam Hemsworth (Report)

It looks like Miley Cyrus is in a good place regarding her split with Liam Hemsworth. The pair reportedly settled out the details of their divorce earlier in the...
Just Jared Jr

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Reach Divorce Settlement

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have worked out the details of their divorce. The 27-year-old singer’s lawyer will be filing legal documents on Tuesday...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

RoseParamore7

Rose 🇻🇪•🌈 RT @JustJared: Miley Cyrus is reportedly "relieved" about the settlement of her divorce with Liam Hemsworth: https://t.co/QnIs13sST1 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Miley Cyrus is reportedly "relieved" about the settlement of her divorce with Liam Hemsworth: https://t.co/QnIs13sST1 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.