Miley Cyrus Is 'Relieved' About Divorce Agreement With Liam Hemsworth (Report)

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Miley Cyrus is looking forward to the future after her divorce settlement with Liam Hemsworth. The two settled the details of their divorce earlier in the week, according to reports. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus “Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce. [...] 👓 View full article

