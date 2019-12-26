Global  

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Baby Lyssa shares touching Christmas tribute to late stepmom Beth Chapman

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Family and friends of the late Beth Chapman, star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” celebrated the Christmas holiday without their matriarch for the first time since the wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman died in June at age 51 following a debilitating bout with lung cancer.
