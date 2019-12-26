Demi Lovato Debuts New Neck Tattoo & The Message Behind It

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Demi Lovato is celebrating her personal growth with a new tattoo. On Christmas Eve, celeb tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi took to Instagram to show off the 27-years-old singer’s new ink – which is an angel being held up by three birds as her own wings fade away. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi [...] 👓 View full article

