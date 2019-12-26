Elizabeth Hurley Looks Identical to 17-Year-Old Son Damian in Christmas Selfie - See the Pic!

13 hours ago < > Embed Credit: TomoNews US - Published Man throws money into the air after robbing bank on Christmas 01:06 COLORADO SPRINGS — A man with a striking resemblance to Santa Claus was feeling the spirit of the holidays when he decided to rob a bank two days before Christmas and then redistributed the cash by throwing it out into the streets. According to Colorado 11 News, police say 65-year-old David Oliver...