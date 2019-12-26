Damon Dash Sued for $50M Over Alleged Sexual Assault

Prince George's County police arrested and charged 23-year-old Michael Crutchfield II involved in the sexual assault of a woman he met on a dating app early Christmas Eve morning in Temple Hills.

