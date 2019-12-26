Global  

Travis Scott Announces New JACKBOYS Album Drops Tonight: “Pack On The Way!”

SOHH Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Travis Scott Announces New JACKBOYS Album Drops Tonight: “Pack On The Way!”Houston rapper Travis Scott is delivering some much-needed music tonight. The hip-hop heavyweight has promised to come through on dropping a new Jackboys album. On Thursday, Trav hit up social media to break the news to his millions of followers. Earlier this week, Travis hinted at the possibility of some fire music reaching the masses […]

The post Travis Scott Announces New JACKBOYS Album Drops Tonight: “Pack On The Way!” appeared first on .
