Canada broadcaster explains missing Trump 'Home Alone 2' cameo

Japan Today Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Canada's national public broadcaster confirmed Thursday it had cut out US President Donald Trump's cameo from the movie "Home Alone 2," but said the edit was made before…
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump cameo cut from Canadian broadcast of ‘Home Alone 2,’ riling his U.S. fans

TORONTO — President Donald Trump this week described “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York City” — a 1992 film in which he makes a cameo appearance — as a...
Seattle Times

Trump teases Canada's Justin Trudeau over 'Home Alone 2' cameo controversy

President Trump weighed into the controversy over the decision in Canada to cut his cameo appearance in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

MiddleAmericaMS

MiddleAmericaMS RT @AFP: "The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edit… 44 seconds ago

VaradeNitin

Nitin Varade Canada Broadcaster Explains Missing Donald Trump 'Home Alone 2' Cameo https://t.co/087zOrixvu Canada's national pub… https://t.co/QLyF7tkZLf 4 minutes ago

Skogsagarn

Tommy Gustafsson 🍒🍒🍒 Canada broadcaster explains missing Trump Home Alone 2 cameo https://t.co/imF8NUlwi7 https://t.co/NlA951JqIe "I wa… https://t.co/N3dTLvyiKM 17 minutes ago

dutchytana

Thadshaayiniy RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Canada broadcaster explains missing Trump Home Alone 2 cameo https://t.co/pNXc1PTpfw https://t.co/LwuH8uNslX 19 minutes ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Canada broadcaster explains missing Trump Home Alone 2 cameo https://t.co/pNXc1PTpfw https://t.co/LwuH8uNslX 29 minutes ago

vishal185526203

vishal1 Canada Broadcaster Explains Missing Donald Trump Home Alone 2 Cameo https://t.co/hY9RZzJ4gX https://t.co/bXX0fspbLB 41 minutes ago

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Canada Broadcaster Explains Missing Donald Trump ‘Home Alone 2’ Cameo https://t.co/oMGUSlXLVi 52 minutes ago

MomentaryReview

World News Now Canada broadcaster explains missing Trump &#8216;Home Alone 2&#8217; cameo https://t.co/nIHTYd79C6 59 minutes ago

