Fox’s Jesse Watters Argues a ‘Liberal Edit’ Took Trump Out of Canadian Broadcast of Home Alone 2: ‘Makes Them Look Petty’

Mediaite Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Fox News host Jesse Watters argued on The Five that a 20-second edit to a Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2 was the work of a “petty” liberal agenda. Watters first went on to praise President Donald Trump’s cameo and Home Alone 2 at large. “Home Alone 2, probably one of the most underrated sequels […]
News video: Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same'

Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same' 00:43

 President Trump responded to the 'Home Alone 2" controversy.

Canadian Network That Removed Trump From Home Alone 2 Says Edits Were Made Years Before Trump Was Elected

No, President Donald Trump was not removed from the Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2 due to censorship, says the outlet which broadcast the holiday classic to...
Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.caDaily Caller

Trump cameo cut from Canadian broadcast of ‘Home Alone 2,’ riling his U.S. fans

TORONTO — President Donald Trump this week described “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York City” — a 1992 film in which he makes a cameo appearance — as a...
Seattle Times

