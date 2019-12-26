Fox’s Jesse Watters Argues a ‘Liberal Edit’ Took Trump Out of Canadian Broadcast of Home Alone 2: ‘Makes Them Look Petty’
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () Fox News host Jesse Watters argued on The Five that a 20-second edit to a Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2 was the work of a “petty” liberal agenda. Watters first went on to praise President Donald Trump’s cameo and Home Alone 2 at large. “Home Alone 2, probably one of the most underrated sequels […]
This is the moment a mum diagnosed with cancer had the present of a lifetime - when her son secretly travelled 1,500 miles to surprise her on Christmas Eve. Debora Hendry, 60, was diagnosed with lung..
No, President Donald Trump was not removed from the Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2 due to censorship, says the outlet which broadcast the holiday classic to... Mediaite Also reported by •FOXNews.com •CBC.ca •Daily Caller