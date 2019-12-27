Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Demi Lovato gets new angel back tattoo signifying 'rebirth' after Austin Wilson split

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Demi Lovato is hopping to her new year’s resolution early and wants to ring in 2020 with new wings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Demi Lovato celebrates holidays with empowering new tattoo

Demi Lovato celebrates holidays with empowering new tattoo 00:45

 Demi Lovato marked the holiday season with some empowering new ink.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco [Video]Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama Announces New Year's Day Engagement To Girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. The 'NCIS' star announced their engagement on New Year's Day, posting a picture of him down on one knee. 'It's just..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Demi Lovato's new rebirth tattoo [Video]Demi Lovato's new rebirth tattoo

Demi Lovato's new back tattoo symbolises her "rebirth".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato's new rebirth tattoo


ContactMusic

Demi Lovato Commemorates Comeback From Drug Overdose With Angel Tattoo

Tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi explains that the new body art etched on the 'Sorry Not Sorry' songstress' back was created to 'represent a rebirth of the...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kddkevin572

Zino Great art work! Who’s Demi Lovato? Demi Lovato gets new angel back tattoo signifying 'rebirth' after Austin Wilson… https://t.co/1YDM2oq4GR 1 week ago

StevesASC

Steve Demi Lovato gets angel tattoo after split from boyfriend https://t.co/NTTHXMAZPv 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.