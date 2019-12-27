Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cameron Boyce's Family Know He Would Be 'Beyond Proud' of Epilepsy Awareness Campaign

Just Jared Jr Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Cameron Boyce‘s parents know he would be proud of their efforts to raise epilepsy awareness since his passing. In the five months since the 20-year-old actor’s death, Victor and Libby Boyce have started The Cameron Boyce Foundation, teamed up with the Epilepsy Foundation to help end Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy and contributed to many [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cyber Attack Targeted Epileptics By Hacking Epilepsy Foundation [Video]Cyber Attack Targeted Epileptics By Hacking Epilepsy Foundation

CNN reports criminals launched a cyberattack against the Epilepsy Foundation last month that deliberately targeted epileptics. They sent videos of flashing and strobing lights to people on the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

A young woman who suffers up to 100 seizures A DAY has revealed she's regularly rescued by her dog - who can recognise her distr [Video]A young woman who suffers up to 100 seizures A DAY has revealed she's regularly rescued by her dog - who can recognise her distr

A young woman who suffers up to 100 seizures a DAY has revealed she's regularly rescued by her dog - who can recognise her distress despite never being trained.Lucy Brown gave up her job and lost her..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.