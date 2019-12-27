Cameron Boyce's Family Know He Would Be 'Beyond Proud' of Epilepsy Awareness Campaign

Cameron Boyce‘s parents know he would be proud of their efforts to raise epilepsy awareness since his passing. In the five months since the 20-year-old actor’s death, Victor and Libby Boyce have started The Cameron Boyce Foundation, teamed up with the Epilepsy Foundation to help end Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy and contributed to many [...]

