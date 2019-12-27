Global  

Painter Battles Santorum in Fiery Impeachment Debate: McConnell Like ‘A Judge Impaneling An All-White Jury for a Klansman Trial’

Mediaite Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
A CNN panel got heated during a post-Christmas discussion when former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter slammed Mitch McConnell and brought up the Ku Klux Klan. Painter got the ball rolling when he pointed out the Senate impeachment trial is “a trial” and not a “political game.” “The oath of loyalty is to […]
News video: Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment 00:43

 Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she's uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell has said he will work closely with the White House on President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense. According to Politico, the Alaska Republican said in a recent interview, “In...

Republican Senator 'disturbed': McConnell's work in impeachment [Video]Republican Senator 'disturbed': McConnell's work in impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment [Video]Republican Senator 'Disturbed': McConnell's Work On Impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was “disturbed” by the Senate leader’s approach to working with White House counsel on the impeachment trial of President..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Battles lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

The White House on Sunday signaled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, while a top...
Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.comNPRWorldNewsAl JazeeraCBS News

Murkowski "disturbed" by McConnell's vow to coordinate with WH on impeachment trial

A high-profile Republican is not in line with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's strategy for President Trump's trial. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski says...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comWorldNewsReutersUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comSeattle TimesAl Jazeera

