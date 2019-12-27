Painter Battles Santorum in Fiery Impeachment Debate: McConnell Like ‘A Judge Impaneling An All-White Jury for a Klansman Trial’
Friday, 27 December 2019 () A CNN panel got heated during a post-Christmas discussion when former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter slammed Mitch McConnell and brought up the Ku Klux Klan. Painter got the ball rolling when he pointed out the Senate impeachment trial is “a trial” and not a “political game.” “The oath of loyalty is to […]
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she's uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McConnell has said he will work closely with the White House on President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense.
According to Politico, the Alaska Republican said in a recent interview, “In...
The White House on Sunday signaled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, while a top... Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.com •NPR •WorldNews •Al Jazeera •CBS News