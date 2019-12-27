Global  

Kelly Marie Tran's Screen Time in 'Rise of Skywalker' Was Timed & It's Quite Shocking

Friday, 27 December 2019
Kelly Marie Tran reprises her role as Rose Tico in the new movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and there has been some criticism with the storyline her character was given in this film. Now, the amount of screen time that Kelly was given has been revealed. A reporter at Slate timed Kelly‘s screen [...]
News video: 'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $35-Million On Christmas

'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $35-Million On Christmas 00:30

 J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is winning the Christmas Day box office. According to THR Early Estimates the film earned $35 million. That's the second best showing of all time behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens $49.3 million. Rise of Skywalker is on pace to win the holiday weekend...

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker more than sidelined Kelly Marie Tran’s character

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker more than sidelined Kelly Marie Tran’s characterStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams once praised The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson for introducing Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico to the Star...
The Verge

The 12 most shocking moments in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Mashable

Tweets about this

itsahmimsx

𝚠𝚒𝚌𝚔𝚎𝚍 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚛 🦕 RT @bensololovebot: kelly marie tran appreciation tweet. despite everything, she was so graceful and kept her head held high during promo,… 34 seconds ago

talldarkandkylo

Big'nSad🌹TROS Spoilers RT @JennRavenna: Kelly Marie Tran had to do a press tour for less than 2 minutes of screen time in ROS, after all that harassment. I can't… 2 minutes ago

RevolutionaryAM

Angie Montalvo Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker more than sidelined Kelly Marie Tran’s character https://t.co/9fvTNaFM39 2 minutes ago

jshelat1

Jay Shelat RT @NerdyPoC: #RoseTico  played by the iconic Kelly Marie Tran only has 1min 16 sec of screen time, out the 2h 22m runtime of #StarWars: #T… 3 minutes ago

IANMOONEJSD

Jinendra_Sashan RT @ComicBook: Star Wars fans are furious over the amount of screen time Kelly Marie Tran has in #TheRiseofSkywalker. https://t.co/a0FHGSx… 7 minutes ago

EdithWaters19

Edith Waters RT @DiscussingFilm: Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico only received 76 seconds of screen-time in the 2-hour and 22 minute runtime of ‘STAR WARS… 8 minutes ago

InStyleWoman

In Style Woman Kelly Marie Tran's Screen Time in 'Rise of Skywalker' Was Timed & It's Quite Shocking https://t.co/Ms9OcrJvJ8 8 minutes ago

rkabeard

GM Keeb A lot of people are upset that Kelly Marie Tran didn’t get enough screen time in TRoS. You do realize you’re part o… https://t.co/ABnGFLnReh 9 minutes ago

