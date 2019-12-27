Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Donald Trump Reacts to Being Removed from 'Home Alone 2' in Canada

Just Jared Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Long before he was the President of the United States, Donald Trump was just a rich guy in New York City who made a cameo appearance in the movie Home Alone 2. Now, that cameo scene has been cut out of the movie’s broadcast on a Canadian television channel. The president’s son Donald Trump Jr. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Continues Impeachment Tweets On Vacation [Video]Trump Continues Impeachment Tweets On Vacation

President Donald Trump is spending his Christmas holiday away from Washington -- but his social media accounts reveal he has impeachment on his mind, reports Natalie Brand (1:43). WCCO 4 News At 5 –..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:43Published

Lisa Murkowski ‘Disturbed’ By McConnell-Trump Coordination [Video]Lisa Murkowski ‘Disturbed’ By McConnell-Trump Coordination

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) says she was “disturbed” by Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) coordination with President Donald Trump on impeachment proceedings.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US President Trump says it was an 'honour' to appear in 'Home Alone 2'

US President Trump says it was an 'honour' to appear in 'Home Alone 2'Palm Beach: Long before taking up residence in the White House, Donald Trump appeared in "Home Alone 2" - a turn on the big screen he described as an "honour."...
WorldNews Also reported by •Mid-DayFOXNews.comcbs4.com

Trumps wish Americans 'Merry Christmas' as they mark holiday

Trumps wish Americans 'Merry Christmas' as they mark holidayPALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are wishing Americans a Merry Christmas as they celebrate the holiday with their family...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #Canada Donald Trump reacts to his Home Alone 2 scene being cut in Canada https://t.co/bHQQfcHpXG 18 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #Canada Donald Trump reacts to his Home Alone 2 scene being cut in Canada https://t.co/bHQQfcHpXG 21 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Donald Trump reacts to his Home Alone 2 scene being cut in Canada https://t.co/Oy75M7cpsO 1 hour ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Donald Trump reacts to his Home Alone 2 scene being cut in Canada https://t.co/Oy75M7cpsO 1 hour ago

DylanDalyRocks

Dylan Daly RT @EW: Donald Trump reacts to his 'Home Alone 2' scene being removed on Canadian TV https://t.co/WysmXwyuOb 1 hour ago

IreneSabajo

Irene Sabajo RT @JustJared: Donald Trump is reacting to being edited out of a #HomeAlone2 broadcast in Canada https://t.co/FgZXUrCW6r 2 hours ago

Hemp4Victory

Aka: TheOldMan 🔥🌲 RT @Sparkiestgerm: Don't you have bigger issues to cry about? Donald Trump Reacts to Being Removed from 'Home Alone 2' in Canada https://t.… 2 hours ago

Sparkiestgerm

Sheriann Baker 🇨🇦 Don't you have bigger issues to cry about? Donald Trump Reacts to Being Removed from 'Home Alone 2' in Canada… https://t.co/mD6OCSKR7E 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.