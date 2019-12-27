Global  

Alec Baldwin gets slander claim thrown out in parking-spot court battle

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Alec Baldwin won a victory in his court battle with a man who claims the actor punched him during a fight over a parking spot — when a judge Thursday tossed one of the charges against Baldwin.
Recent related news from verified sources

Alec Baldwin Cleared From Slander Charge From Parking Spot Dispute

The former '30 Rock' star has been embroiled in lawsuit battle with Wojciech Cieszkowski who accused the actor of pushing and striking him in New York in...
AceShowbiz

Slander charges drop against Alex Baldwin over parking-spot court case

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 27 (ANI): Alec Baldwin has been acquitted in a case that was filed by a man who accused the actor of punching him in the face during a...
Sify


