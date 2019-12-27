Global  

Salman backs out from Satte Pe Satta remake?

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is celebrating his 54th birthday today was reportedly offered Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Satte Pe Satta’. But now it is being said that the superstar has rejected the project.
